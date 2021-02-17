Pharmaceutical Robots Market by Share, Size, Leading Players, Major Drivers, Industry Dynamics, Technology Trends & Assessment and Forecast to 2027

The Report of Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market by The Insight Partners Covers the Information like Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User’. The Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 344.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 110.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pharmaceutical robots market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The pharmaceutical robots market by product is segmented into collaborative robots and traditional robots. In 2018, the traditional robots segment held a largest market share of 75.5% of the pharmaceutical robots market, by product. The traditional robot segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others. However, the collaborative robots segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Leading Players:

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Universal Robots

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

DENSO CORPORATION

FANUC CORPORATION

Epson India Pvt Ltd.

SHIBUYA CORPORATION

TRANSCRIPTIC INC.

Key factors driving the market are significant benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing awareness of robotic systems in manufacturing process, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development. In addition, the growth opportunities in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Product launches and partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global pharmaceutical robots industry. For instance, in June 2019, boards of Transcriptic and 3Scan have unanimously approved an agreement to merge companies to combine their considerable engineering capabilities in developing automated systems for chemistry, biology, and tissue analysis. The resulting new company is Strateos. Moreover, in April 2019, Epson Robots, the SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, announced that it had expanded its SCARA robot lineup with the introduction of 4 new robots – the LS3-B, LS6-B, LS10-B, and LS20-B. Thus, such product launches and partnerships are likely to boost up and contribute to the market growth in the coming future.

