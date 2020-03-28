Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate Market , 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate industry.

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate Market:

Pharmaceutical grade sodium carbonate gaining high traction as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in various drugs

The use of sodium carbonate, also referred to as soda ash, is slowly increasing due to increasing demand in various applications and shifting production economics. Increasing globalisation of soda ash industry is another aspect driving the change in the production economics. Moreover, the soda ash or sodium carbonate industry has witnessed increased adoption from countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India. It is the largest market offering several opportunities for players involved in this industry. In 2017, the global consumption of sodium carbonate touched a figure higher than 47 Mn MT owing to increased demand from end users, especially for glass products. Supply of sodium carbonate is largely concentrated in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe – more than 60% of the entire sodium carbonate production is from these three regions. According to this research study, the global pharmaceutical grade sodium carbonate market is expected to reach a significant market valuation by the end of the forecast period and projected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.8% throughout the period of assessment.

Pharmaceutical grade sodium carbonate to be used extensively to improve drug effectiveness

API is the chief ingredient in a drug and is biologically active. It is mainly responsible for the accelerating the effectiveness of the drug in curing diseases and related symptoms. Various players in pharmaceutical sector use sodium carbonate as APIs to enhance their drug abilities. For example, Boots Company uses sodium carbonate as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in its effervescent powder that is applied to treat stomach issues and headaches. The use of sodium carbonate as an API is increasing at an alarming rate. The application of sodium carbonate as an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) is expected to grow at the highest pace in the coming years. Also, the API application segment is estimated to be the largest presenting potential opportunities for growth. It is expected to touch a value higher than US$ 23 Mn by the end of the period of forecast.

Personal care industry to showcase significant consumption of pharmaceutical grade sodium carbonate during the forecast period

Sodium carbonate is largely used in personal care sector, to carry out various chemical activities especially acid-base reactions, to manufacture various products. They are found in various personal care products such as toothpastes and are used as abrasives or foaming agents in toothpastes, which are used to increase the mouth pH value temporarily. Sodium carbonate is also used in hair colours. It breaks down oil and dirt from skin and hair and also supports in pH regulation. Several companies in the personal care industry use sodium carbonate. For instance, Proctor & Gamble Co. uses sodium carbonate in its hair colour for men whereas Church & Dwight Co. Inc., uses sodium carbonate in their tooth pastes. According to the research report, the consumption of sodium carbonate in personal care industry is expected to increase at a value CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical grade sodium carbonate is also used in curing metabolic acidosis as well as treating blood circulation insufficiency. An equimolar mixture of sodium bicarbonate and sodium carbonate, referred to as carbicarb, is used in various applications. International Medication Systems, a prominent manufacturer of carbicarb, uses sodium carbonate on a large scale. These applications of sodium carbonate come under the others segment, which is comparatively smaller than other application segments and is projected to expand at a relatively slow rate in the coming years.

