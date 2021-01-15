Phacoemulsification System Market Key Players, Size, Global Analysis Forecast till 2025

Phacoemulsification is a modern procedure of cataract surgery in which the eye’s internal lens is emulsified with an ultrasonic handpiece and aspirated from the eye. Phacoemulsification systems give a point to perform cataract surgery. For a phacoemulsification system, a standout among the most basic components will be the suction/vacuum part. Associated phacoemulsification and glaucoma surgery are together a practical treatment option for patients with both cataract and glaucoma. The simply persistent glaucoma procedure combined with phacoemulsification results is faster visual treatment and lowers the chances of intraocular pressure (IOP) spikes.

Phacoemulsification System market is valued at USD 262.50 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 352.47 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Phacoemulsification System Market Reports –

Global Phacoemulsification System Market report is segmented on the basis of disease indication, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon disease indication, global phacoemulsification system market is segmented into cataract, presbyopia, glaucoma and others. Based upon end users global phacoemulsification system market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The regions covered in this phacoemulsification system market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Phacoemulsification System is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global Phacoemulsification System market are Alcon Inc., Foamix Ltd., Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (AMO), LIGHTMED, NIDEK CO., LTD., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, OPTIKON 2000 Spa, HOYA, Ophtec, Rayner, STAAR, Lenstec, Human Optics, Biotech Visioncare, Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd, SAV-IOL, Eagle Optics, Aurolab and others.

Market Dynamics –

The growing collaboration between the major manufacturers with hospitals is going to drive overall growth of phacoemulsification system market. For instance, in 2017 Alcon, a global leader in eye care celebrates their partnership with Orbis Flying Eye Hospital at London stansted airport. However, factors such as lack of skilled ophthalmologists and consumer knowledge about eye care restrain the growth of emerging markets. Moreover, glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification and the technological advances in phacoemulsification will provide considerable growth opportunities to phacoemulsification devices manufactures.

The Global Phacoemulsification System market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America dominates the phacoemulsification system market due to large number of manufacturers and technological progression with growing ageing population fuel the growth of the market in this region. According to American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), in 2011 around 2.71 million people in United States had POAG (Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma), with the highest estimated number among populations aged 70 to 79 years. By this disorder the demand for phacoemulsification system is increases in this region. Europe holds second largest share in phacoemulsification system market. Few countries including France, Spain have established good nonexclusive policies to buy new systems for performing different eye surgeries. Asia-Pacific is having a lucrative market opportunity during the forecast period.

