Petrochemicals Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2027

Petrochemicals are obtained from petroleum through refining process. Some other chemical compounds prepared from petroleum can also be obtained from other fossil fuels, including coal or natural gas and renewable sources such as maize, palm fruit, and sugar cane. Highly available petrochemicals in the market are olefins (ethylene and propylene) and aromatics (benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers). Olefins and aromatics are the building-blocks for a wide range of materials including solvents, detergents, and adhesives. Olefins are used as a base for polymers and oligomers, which are used in plastics, resins, fibers, elastomers, lubricants, and gels.

The petrochemicals market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application of petrochemicals in packaging, automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, and helthcare industries. Many polymers are used in the manufacturing of different types of plastic components, which finds applicationsin the automotive industries. This factor is driving the market for petrochemicals. Furthermore, increasing use of polymeric resins in the manufacturing of automotive components is expected to fuel the demand for polymers, which in turn will influence the market growth of petrochemicals. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials can be a challenge to the growth of this market. On the contrary, steady growth in the automotive, chemical, and construction industry will provide the opportunity for the market players to invest in the petrochemicals market.

1. BASF SE, 2. British Petroleum Plc, 3. Chevron Corporation, 4. China National Petroleum Corporation, 5. China National Petroleum Corporation, 6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc., 7. ExxonMobil Corporation, 8. INEOS Group Ltd., 9. Royal Dutch Shell PLC, 10. The Dow Chemical Company

The global petrochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industries.

The global petrochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industries. On the basis of type, the petrochemicals market is segmented into benzene, xylene, ethylene, propylene, styrene, and others. The petrochemicals market on the basis of the application is classified into polymer, paints and coatings, solvent, rubber, adhesives, surfactants, and others. Based on end-use industries, petrochemicals market is bifurcated into packaging, automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, and healthcare.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Petrochemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Petrochemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

