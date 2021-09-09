Pet Wearable Market – Global Industry Insights by DogTelligent, Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Dairymaster, Fitbark, IceRobotics, Loc8tor, PetPace LLC, Whistle Labs

The worldwide Pet Wearable market is anticipated to reach USD 4,172 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the identification and tracking segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global pet wearable market.

The increasing adoption of pets, along with growing awareness regarding pet care and safety majorly drives the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of safety concerns regarding pets, which support market growth. The increasing penetration of mobile devices, and increasing disposable income encourage consumers to invest in pet wearable. Other factors driving market growth include increasing need of monitoring pets, growing adoption of IOT, and technological advancements. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and sale through online channels would provide growth opportunities for pet wearable market in the coming years.Sale of products through online channels has gained significant popularity over the years.

The trend of online shopping is gaining traction in developing economies, thereby encouraging established market players to distribute their products globally. Emerging and new players are also using online platforms for promotion and sale of products. Online distribution channels offer a global platform to market players for expansion of customer base, while reducing operation cost.

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is due to high living standards and high disposable income. Presence of global players in these countries taps market potential and boosts the market growth. Increasing use of mobile devices and increasing sale of GPS-enabled products further augments market growth. Growing concerns regarding pet safety, and technological advancements further boost the market growth.

The various types of pet wearable products include smart collar, smart camera, smart harness, and others. Smart cameras dominated the global market in 2017 owing to increase need to monitor pets. These cameras monitor the pet activities while also offering features such as audio and toys. Growing awareness regarding smart wearable technology coupled with increasing development of customized mobile applications and software platforms is projected to fuel the demand for smart cameras.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include DogTelligent, Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Dairymaster, Fitbark, IceRobotics, Loc8tor, PetPace LLC, Whistle Labs LLC, Otto Petcare, DeLaval, i4C Innovations. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Pet Wearable Market Insights

3.1. Pet Wearable – Industry snapshot

3.2. Pet Wearable – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Pet Wearable Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Pet Wearable – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Pet Wearable Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Pet Wearable Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Pet Wearable Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Pet Wearable Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Pet Wearable Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Pet Wearable Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Smart Collar

4.3. Smart Camera

4.4. Smart Harness

4.5. Others

5. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Technology

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. RFID

5.3. Sensors

5.4. Bluetooth

5.5. GPS

5.6. Others

6. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Medical Diagnosis

6.3. Identification and Tracking

6.4. Safety and Security

6.5. Behavior Monitoring & Control

6.6. Others

7. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.6. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. DogTelligent

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Garmin Ltd.

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. GoPro

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Dairymaster

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Fitbark

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. IceRobotics

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Loc8tor

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. PetPace LLC

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Whistle Labs LLC

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. Otto Petcare

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

8.11. DeLaval

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent Developments

8.12. i4C Innovations

8.12.1. Overview

8.12.2. Financials

8.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.12.4. Recent Developments

