PET WEARABLE DEVICES MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY TOP COMPANIES DAIRYMASTER, DELAVAL INC., FITBARK INC., GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (AG), I4C INNOVATIONS INC., ICEROBOTICS LTD., WHISTLE LABS

The Global Pet Wearable Devices market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Pet wearable is also one of the examples of wearable technology for personal usage. This technology helps humans to connect with their pets and track their daily activities.

The increasing awareness among the owners about pet well-being driving the global pet wearable devices market. The high cost of wearable devices can hamper market growth.

Based on type, the global pet wearable devices market is segmented into GPS and RFID sensors.

Based on end users, the global pet wearable devices market is segmented into medical diagnosis and treatment, behavior monitoring and control, facilitation, safety, and security and identification and tracking.

Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest share in the market in 2017.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Dairymaster, DeLaval Inc., Fitbark Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (AG), i4c Innovations Inc., IceRobotics Ltd., Whistle Labs, Inc., PetPace Ltd., Motorola Mobility Inc. and Konectera.

Key benefits of the report:

• Global, Regional, Country, End users, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed Market dynamics, industry outlook with Market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the Market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this Market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on Market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Regional & End users and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Emerging technologies benefitting the Market

Target Audience:

• Pet Wearable Devices providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data type such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data type.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Product Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

