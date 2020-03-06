PET Packaging Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2023 Amcor Limited, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Resilux Nv

Global PET Packaging Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global PET packaging market was worth USD 54.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 69.7 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 4.03 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The report is segmented by pack type into bottles & jars, bags & pouches, trays, lids/caps & closures, and others, by packaging type into flexible packaging and rigid packaging, and by end-user industry into pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetic, industrial goods, household products, and others. The regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of PET packaging with respect to diverse industries and the future prospect of the same.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064773/global-pet-packaging-market-segmented-by-pack-type-bottle-jars-bags-pouches-trays-lids-caps-closures-packaging-type-flexible-packaging-rigid-packaging-end-user-industry-food-and-beverage-pharmaceutical-personal-care-and-cosmetic-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

Market By Top Companies:

Amcor Limited, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Resilux Nv, Gerresheimer Ag, Gtx Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O., Dunmore, Ccl Industries Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Rexam Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Pretium Packaging Llc

Industry Research Coverage

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a type of plastic resin offering superior characteristics, including durable and lightweight. PET is commonly used in packaging as it acts as a strong barrier against diluted acids, water vapor, and alcohols. Furthermore, it is shatter-resistant, flexible, and easy-to-recycle which is expected to propel the demand for the product. In addition, the absence of toxicity in PET products that are used for packing food products is projected to fuel the market growth. The major advantage of PET over other plastic materials used for packaging is its high rate of recyclability. PET bottles are used for packing beverages and fruit juices, whereas PET films are used in packaging solutions for pre-cooked meals and processed meat. Thus, the growth in food & beverage industry is likely to boost the PET packaging market over the forecast period.

Growing Demand from End-user Industry

The PET packaging is utilized in the various end-user industry, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial goods. The growth in these industries is likely to have a positive impact on the PET packaging industry owing to the rising penetration of the product in the aforementioned sectors. Food & beverage retailers have been quick to respond to the changing market scenario of the sustainability benefits related to PETs light-weight. Additionally, the changing consumer preference towards healthy packaged food is giving rise to the PET packaging, thereby, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Notable Developments

-February 2018 – Amcor launched consumer packaging through LiquiForm technology which mitigates the supply chain cost and enhancing packaging consistency. This is expected to ascend their product market share and bring revenue to the company.

-February 2018 – Pretium Packaging LLC launched 2-L PET containers with the integration of handles at The Packaging Conference which is likely to boost the companys financial and increase their product portfolio.

-January 2018 – PET Power designed square bottles offering greater width than the existing similar products in the market which is projected to lure customers and bring profit to the company.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064773/global-pet-packaging-market-segmented-by-pack-type-bottle-jars-bags-pouches-trays-lids-caps-closures-packaging-type-flexible-packaging-rigid-packaging-end-user-industry-food-and-beverage-pharmaceutical-personal-care-and-cosmetic-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

─PET Packaging Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2023), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of PET Packaging (2020-2023)

─Global PET Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2023)

─Global PET Packaging Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global PET Packaging Market Analysis by Application

─Global PET Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─PET Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global PET Packaging Market Forecast (2020-2023)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this PET Packaging report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent PET Packaging product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]