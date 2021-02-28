PET Containers Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2018 to 2028

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global PET containers market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with the market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

This XploreMR report studies the global PET containers market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global PET containers market that gradually helps to transform the global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed on the basis of consumption and weighted average pricing of the PET containers on the basis of type. The global PET containers market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the PET containers market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global PET containers market, which includes XploreMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints and trends that affect the expansion of the PET containers market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis, elaborated insights on the same has been provided, which will show the market attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the PET containers market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis is provided.

The global market for PET containers is segmented as per container type, technology and end-use industry. As per container type, global market for PET containers is segmented into bottles, jars, pails, clamshells, trays and others (cans, cups, vials, etc.). On the basis of technology, the global PET containers market is segmented into stretch blow molding, extrusion blow molding and thermoforming. Furthermore, based on the end use industry, the global PET containers market is segmented into food, beverages, home & personal care, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemical and others (electrical & electronics, etc.). Beverages segment can be a sub-segment of bottled water, carbonated drinks, ready-to-drink, sports drinks and alcoholic drinks.

The next section of the report highlights the PET containers market, by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally as well as analyzes the drivers that influence the regional PET containers market. The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PET containers market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the PET containers market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the PET containers market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the PET containers market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segment for the global PET containers market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the PET containers market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the PET containers market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of PET containers globally, XploreMR has developed the PET containers market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on PET containers, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to total PET containers market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers that is specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the PET containers marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Key players operating in the global market for PET containers include RETAL Industries Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Resilux NV, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd., Esterform Packaging Limited, Berry Global Group, Inc, Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd, Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd., and Eskapet Pet Ürünleri Kimya San. ve Tic. Ltd.

By Container Type Bottles Jars Pails Clamshells Trays Other containers (Cans, Cups, vials, etc.)

By Technology Stretch Blow Molding Extrusion Blow Molding Thermoforming

By End Use Industry Food Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks Ready-to-Drink Sports Drinks Alcoholic Drinks Home care and Personal care Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Chemical Others (Electrical & Electronics, etc.)

Regional analysis is presented for following market segments: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany Spain Italy UK France Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Ukraine Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Northern Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA Japan

