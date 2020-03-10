PET Bottle Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2020-2026 | Amcor plc, Cospack America Corp, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Inc., Graham Packaging Company, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled PET Bottle Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Amcor plc, Cospack America Corp, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd, Alpha Packaging, Alpack, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., RESILUX NV, Crown, ExoPackaging, WestRock Company, Silgan Plastics, GTX HANEX Plastic Sp. z o. o, Retal Industries LTD., ALPLA, Esterform Ltd, among other domestic and global players.

Interesting? Apply for a sample report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pet-bottle-market

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2027

Global PET Bottle Market: Segment Analysis

By Capacity (High, Medium, Low),

Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Retail),

Color (Transparent, Colored),

Technology (Stretch Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Blow Molding, Thermoforming, Others),

Capacity (Up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, More than 2000 ml),

Neck Type (ROPP/BPV, PCO/BPF, ALASKA/BERICAP/OBRIST),

End-Users (Packaged Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Food Bottles & Jars, Fruit Juice, Beer, Other)

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PET Bottle Market

PET bottle market will grow at a growth rate of 3.91% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage of PET bottles for the manufacturing of juices is expected to enhance the market demand.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a type of thermoplastic polymer resin which is specially used for the production of the plastic bottles. They are lightweight, durable and are cost-effective in nature. These PET bottles are widely used in applications such as carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice, beer, packaged water among others.

Increasing popularity of ready- to drink beverages and flavoured water will enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growing demand for lightweight & convenient packaging, development of innovative products, rising disposable income, increasing usage in personal care products and rising demand of the PET bottle from the pharmaceutical industry is also anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Strict government regulations regarding the usage of plastics and growing demand for eco-friendly packaging will hamper the growth of this market.

This PET bottle market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research PET bottle market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

PET Bottle Market Country Level Analysis

PET bottle market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, capacity, distribution channel, color, technology, capacity, neck type and end-users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the PET bottle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the PET bottle market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable income. Changing lifestyle of the people and growing demand for high quality packaged products in the region will also enhance the market.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of PET Bottle Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 PET Bottle Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2027]

4.2 By Application [2013-2027]

4.3 By Region [2013-2027]

5 PET Bottle Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 PET Bottle Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of PET Bottle Market Report at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pet-bottle-market

Customization Available: Global PET Bottle Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in consulting and advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis.

At the Last, PET Bottle industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

Thanks for reading this article; we can also provide individual chapter wise or region wise section report version like North America, Europe or Asia, Latin America Middle East & Africa according to your requirement.