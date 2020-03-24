Pest Control: Market 2020 New Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth with Top Key Player Terminix (US), Ecolab (US), Atalian Servest (France), Truly Nolen (US)

Global Pest Control Market is valued approximately USD 19.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.04% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Pest Control Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Pest Control Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Terminix (US)

Ecolab (US)

Atalian Servest (France)

Truly Nolen (US)

Bayer CropScience (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Adama (Israel)

FMC Corporation (US)

DowDuPont (US)

PelGar International (UK)

Bell Laboratories (US)



By Pest Type:

Insects

Cockroaches

Bedbugs

Mosquitoes

Flies

Ants

Others (bees and wasps)

Termites

Rodents

Wildlife (raccoons, squirrels, opossums, bats, chipmunks, and moles)

Others (birds, reptiles, and mollusks)

By Control Method:

Chemical

Insecticides

Rodenticides

Others (pheromones and repellents)

Biological

Microbial

Plant-extracts

Predatory insects

Mechanical

Trapping

Light traps

Adhesive traps

Malaise traps

UV radiation devices

Mesh screens

Ultrasonic vibrations

By Mode of Application:

Powder

Sprays

Pellets

Traps

Baits

The Pest Control market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report

Pest Control Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

