Personalized Medicine Market: 2020 Industry Size, Outlook, Segments, Key Insights, Top Manufacturers, Business Developments and Forecast by 2026

The Personalized Medicine Market is an approach to patient care that allows doctors to select treatments that are most likely to help patients based on a genetic understanding of their disease. This may also be called personalized medicine.

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing online collaborative forums, increasing efforts to characterize genes, and advancements in cancer biology. However, declining trends in FDA pharmacotherapy approval rates may hamper the market growth in the review period.

The Key Players Profiled in the market: Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Nanostring Technologies, Intomics, Pfizer, Eagle Genomics Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Qiagen NV.

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Personalized Medicine market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Epigenomics

Others.

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Others.

Global Personalized Medicine Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

