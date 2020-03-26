Personal Property Insurance Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Personal Property Insurance Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Personal Property Insurance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Property Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Property insurance is a broad term for a series of policies that provide either property protection coverage or liability coverage. Property insurance provides financial reimbursement to the owner or renter of a structure and its contents in case there is damage or theft, and to a person other than the owner or renter if that person is injured on the property.

In 2018, the global Personal Property Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Allstate Insurance

Allianz

AXA

Aviva

State Farm Insurance

Zurich Financial Services

MetLife

GEICO

Liberty Mutual

Aegon

Prudential Financial

AIG

PingAn

Chubb

CPIC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Renters Insurance

Condo Insurance

Homeowners Insurance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

?20 Years Old

20~30 Years Old

30~40 Years Old

40~50 Years Old

50~60 Years Old

?60 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personal Property Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personal Property Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

