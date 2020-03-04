Personal Flotation Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Flotation Devices market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2673.2 million by 2025, from $ 2290.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Flotation Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Flotation Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Personal Flotation Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Survitec Group Limited

Secumar

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

The Coleman Company

Johnson Outdoors

Hansen Protection

LALIZAS

Drarger

Aqua Lung International

Astral

O’Neill

International Safety Products

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

Dongtai Jianghai

Kokatat

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Stormy Lifejackets

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Harmony Gear

Spinlock

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Flotation Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Personal Flotation Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Flotation Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Flotation Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Personal Flotation Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

2.2.2 Life Jacket

2.2.3 Survival Suit

2.2.4 Buoyancy Compensator

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger & Aircraft Crew

2.4.2 Commercial Vessel

2.4.3 Government & Military

2.4.4 Water Sporting

2.5 Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Personal Flotation Devices by Company

3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Personal Flotation Devices by Regions

4.1 Personal Flotation Devices by Regions

4.2 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Personal Flotation Devices Distributors

10.3 Personal Flotation Devices Customer

11 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Forecast

11.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Survitec Group Limited

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.1.3 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Survitec Group Limited Latest Developments

12.2 Secumar

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.2.3 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Secumar Latest Developments

12.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.3.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Latest Developments

12.4 Kent Sporting Goods

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.4.3 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kent Sporting Goods Latest Developments

12.5 Mustang Survival

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.5.3 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Mustang Survival Latest Developments

12.6 The Coleman Company

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.6.3 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 The Coleman Company Latest Developments

12.7 Johnson Outdoors

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.7.3 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Johnson Outdoors Latest Developments

12.8 Hansen Protection

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.8.3 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Hansen Protection Latest Developments

12.9 LALIZAS

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.9.3 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 LALIZAS Latest Developments

12.10 Drarger

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.10.3 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Drarger Latest Developments

12.11 Aqua Lung International

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.11.3 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Aqua Lung International Latest Developments

12.12 Astral

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.12.3 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Astral Latest Developments

12.13 O’Neill

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.13.3 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 O’Neill Latest Developments

12.14 International Safety Products

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.14.3 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 International Safety Products Latest Developments

12.15 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.15.3 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Latest Developments

12.16 Dongtai Jianghai

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.16.3 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Dongtai Jianghai Latest Developments

12.17 Kokatat

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.17.3 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Kokatat Latest Developments

12.18 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.18.3 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Latest Developments

12.19 NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.19.3 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Latest Developments

12.20 Stormy Lifejackets

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.20.3 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Stormy Lifejackets Latest Developments

12.21 JimBuoy

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.21.3 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 JimBuoy Latest Developments

12.22 SeaSafe Systems

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.22.3 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 SeaSafe Systems Latest Developments

12.23 Harmony Gear

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.23.3 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Harmony Gear Latest Developments

12.24 Spinlock

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered

12.24.3 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Spinlock Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

