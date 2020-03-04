Personal Flotation Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Flotation Devices market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2673.2 million by 2025, from $ 2290.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Flotation Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Flotation Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Personal Flotation Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
Life Jacket
Survival Suit
Buoyancy Compensator
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Passenger & Aircraft Crew
Commercial Vessel
Government & Military
Water Sporting
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Survitec Group Limited
Secumar
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
Kent Sporting Goods
Mustang Survival
The Coleman Company
Johnson Outdoors
Hansen Protection
LALIZAS
Drarger
Aqua Lung International
Astral
O’Neill
International Safety Products
Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
Dongtai Jianghai
Kokatat
SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.
NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
Stormy Lifejackets
JimBuoy
SeaSafe Systems
Harmony Gear
Spinlock
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Personal Flotation Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Personal Flotation Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Personal Flotation Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Personal Flotation Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Personal Flotation Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Type
2.2.1 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
2.2.2 Life Jacket
2.2.3 Survival Suit
2.2.4 Buoyancy Compensator
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger & Aircraft Crew
2.4.2 Commercial Vessel
2.4.3 Government & Military
2.4.4 Water Sporting
2.5 Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Personal Flotation Devices by Company
3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Personal Flotation Devices Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Personal Flotation Devices by Regions
4.1 Personal Flotation Devices by Regions
4.2 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Flotation Devices Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Personal Flotation Devices Distributors
10.3 Personal Flotation Devices Customer
11 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Forecast
11.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Personal Flotation Devices Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Survitec Group Limited
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.1.3 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Survitec Group Limited Latest Developments
12.2 Secumar
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.2.3 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Secumar Latest Developments
12.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.3.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Latest Developments
12.4 Kent Sporting Goods
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.4.3 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Kent Sporting Goods Latest Developments
12.5 Mustang Survival
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.5.3 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Mustang Survival Latest Developments
12.6 The Coleman Company
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.6.3 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 The Coleman Company Latest Developments
12.7 Johnson Outdoors
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.7.3 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Johnson Outdoors Latest Developments
12.8 Hansen Protection
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.8.3 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Hansen Protection Latest Developments
12.9 LALIZAS
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.9.3 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 LALIZAS Latest Developments
12.10 Drarger
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.10.3 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Drarger Latest Developments
12.11 Aqua Lung International
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.11.3 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Aqua Lung International Latest Developments
12.12 Astral
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.12.3 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Astral Latest Developments
12.13 O’Neill
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.13.3 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 O’Neill Latest Developments
12.14 International Safety Products
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.14.3 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 International Safety Products Latest Developments
12.15 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.15.3 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Latest Developments
12.16 Dongtai Jianghai
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.16.3 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Dongtai Jianghai Latest Developments
12.17 Kokatat
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.17.3 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Kokatat Latest Developments
12.18 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.18.3 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Latest Developments
12.19 NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.19.3 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Latest Developments
12.20 Stormy Lifejackets
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.20.3 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Stormy Lifejackets Latest Developments
12.21 JimBuoy
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.21.3 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 JimBuoy Latest Developments
12.22 SeaSafe Systems
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.22.3 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 SeaSafe Systems Latest Developments
12.23 Harmony Gear
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.23.3 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Harmony Gear Latest Developments
12.24 Spinlock
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Personal Flotation Devices Product Offered
12.24.3 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Spinlock Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
