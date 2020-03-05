Personal Flotation Devices Market 2020 to 2025 by Product scope, Overview and Opportunities | Survitec Group Limited, Secumar, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

Global Personal Flotation Devices Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the Personal Flotation Devices market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Flotation Devices market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2673.2 million by 2025, from $ 2290.2 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Survitec Group Limited, Secumar, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, The Coleman Company, Johnson Outdoors, Hansen Protection, LALIZAS, Drarger, Aqua Lung International, Astral, ONeill, International Safety Products, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Personal Flotation Devices industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Personal Flotation Devices players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.

A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

Personal Flotation Devices Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Market Segmented by Applications:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

What our report offers:

– Personal Flotation Devices Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Personal Flotation Devices Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Personal Flotation Devices Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

