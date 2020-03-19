Personal Finance Apps Market 2020: Industry Trends, Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Global Personal Finance Apps Market is a comprehensive study on current state of Personal Finance Apps Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.”

This report focuses on the global Personal Finance Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Finance Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Personal Finance Apps market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Mint

Personal Capital

GoodBudget

Spendee

Venmo

Wally

You Need a Budget

Acorns

OfficeTime

Doxo

WalletHub

UK Salary Calculator

Toshl Finance

Money Smart

Savings Goals

PageOnce

Money Lover

Expensify

Easy Money

Bill Assistant

Account Tracker

Level Money

Expense Manager

One Touch Expenser

Loan Calculator Pro

Digit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

iPhone

Android

Web

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Computers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personal Finance Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personal Finance Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Finance Apps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Finance Apps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 iPhone

1.4.3 Android

1.4.4 Web

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Finance Apps Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Mobile Phones

1.5.3 Tablets

1.5.4 Computers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal Finance Apps Market Size

2.2 Personal Finance Apps Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Personal Finance Apps Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal Finance Apps Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Personal Finance Apps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Personal Finance Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal Finance Apps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Finance Apps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Personal Finance Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Personal Finance Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Personal Finance Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players in China

7.3 China Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type

7.4 China Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Personal Finance Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Personal Finance Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Personal Finance Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players in India

10.3 India Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type

10.4 India Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Personal Finance Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Personal Finance Apps Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Personal Finance Apps Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Mint

12.1.1 Mint Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.1.4 Mint Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Mint Recent Development

12.2 Personal Capital

12.2.1 Personal Capital Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.2.4 Personal Capital Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Personal Capital Recent Development

12.3 GoodBudget

12.3.1 GoodBudget Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.3.4 GoodBudget Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GoodBudget Recent Development

12.4 Spendee

12.4.1 Spendee Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.4.4 Spendee Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Spendee Recent Development

12.5 Venmo

12.5.1 Venmo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.5.4 Venmo Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Venmo Recent Development

12.6 Wally

12.6.1 Wally Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.6.4 Wally Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Wally Recent Development

12.7 You Need a Budget

12.7.1 You Need a Budget Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.7.4 You Need a Budget Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 You Need a Budget Recent Development

12.8 Acorns

12.8.1 Acorns Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.8.4 Acorns Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Acorns Recent Development

12.9 OfficeTime

12.9.1 OfficeTime Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.9.4 OfficeTime Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 OfficeTime Recent Development

12.10 Doxo

12.10.1 Doxo Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Personal Finance Apps Introduction

12.10.4 Doxo Revenue in Personal Finance Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Doxo Recent Development

12.11 WalletHub

12.12 UK Salary Calculator

12.13 Toshl Finance

12.14 Money Smart

12.15 Savings Goals

12.16 PageOnce

12.17 Money Lover

12.18 Expensify

12.19 Easy Money

12.20 Bill Assistant

12.21 Account Tracker

12.22 Level Money

12.23 Expense Manager

12.24 One Touch Expenser

12.25 Loan Calculator Pro

12.26 Digit

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

