Personal Cloud Market Is Booming Worldwide | Google, Microsoft, Apple, AWS, Dropbox, Seagate, Western Digital

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Personal Cloud market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, AWS, Dropbox, Seagate, Western Digital, Synchronoss, Egnyte, D-Link .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

Global Personal Cloud Market is valued approximately at USD 18.90 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Personal cloud is a type of cloud storage for home users to personalized data such as video, documents, photos. Also, it is similar to a private cloud, however it offers enhanced security control. Additionally, small and medium enterprises for personal cloud to witness prominent growth owing to the ease of scalability, low cost and elimination of the need for IT Professionals. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the upsurge in internet usage, proliferation of digital content and need for disaster recovery.

For Instance: as per the Hosting Facts Organization, internet users increased from 3.9 billion users in 2017 to 4.1 billion in 2018. Among which Asia has the most internet users, accounting for 49% of all internet users followed by Europe with 16.8 % of internet users. Hence, rising demand for high frequency data access and data sharing, efficient storage and cost effective are expected to propel the demand for personal cloud solutions. However, concerns related to data privacy and data security is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Personal Cloud market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the presence of major personal cloud vendors, also the region is considered leading in terms of adopting personal cloud services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

In the Personal Cloud Market, Key Players:

Google, Microsoft, Apple, AWS, Dropbox, Seagate, Western Digital, Synchronoss, Egnyte, D-Link

The Global Personal Cloud Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Revenue type (Direct Revenue and Indirect Revenue), By User Type (Enterprises and Consumers)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Personal Cloud industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Personal Cloud market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Personal Cloud report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Personal Cloud Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Personal Cloud Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

