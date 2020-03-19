Personal Care Packaging Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024) at a CAGR of 4.78 %

The Global Personal Care Packaging Market was valued at USD 23.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.44 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.78 % during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024). Trend says that the brand owners are focusing on environment-friendly products and packaging consumers based on the demand by using more natural ingredients and recycled packaging.

– Increasing consumption in the cosmetic product with growing disposable income and frequent demand for personal care products is expected to drive the global personal care packaging market.

– Innovation in the packaging is creating exciting opportunities within the packaging industry like lotion pumps or aerosol sprays as it aims to save time and offer convenience to busy consumers, mostly younger generation people.

– Due to stringent government regulations and testing procedures, the cost of the products stimulates to increase. This could restrain the growth of the personal care packaging market over the years.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586167

Scope of the Report

Personal care packaging plays an important role in product marketing as it adds to the visual appeal and displays relevant information regarding the product. The report studies the primary materials like plastic, paper, etc and packaging is done for various products such as cosmetics, shampoos,etc, where rigid plastics is dominating the market due to its cheap price, non-corrosive and light weight properties.

Key Market Trends

Skin Care to Boost the Rapid Market Growth

– Skincare packaging products such as jars, bottles, and tubes are propelling cosmetics sales. Skincare packaging help customers understand the product, its contents, and difference from competitor products.

– The personal care market is led by skin care, due to an increase in demand for anti-acne products, body moisturizers & lotions, and anti-aging products. Skin products and other styling products provide UV protection, which is increasing consciousness about anti-aging products further.

– Further, technological encroachments such as airless skincare packaging and 3-D printing technology are driving the global skincare packaging sales. Advanced and most trending printing technologies such as hot-stamp foil printing and flexo-offset printing are enabling manufacturers to offer innovative and eye-catching skincare packaging for their cosmetic brands, which in overall is growing the market of personal care packaging market.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is growing in the market due to the aging population, pollution and new product innovations. Due to increasing disposable income and concern for a healthier lifestyle, consumers have become more demanding than ever before.

– In the United States, high-income levels, along with political and economic stability are driving the demand for packaging solutions in the country. The higher disposable income and penetration of technology are expected to drive the demand for personal care packaging products in the country.

– Due to shifting brand loyalties and innovative technologies, manufacturers have also started to differentiate their products and expand their offerings to enhance the consumer experience, by which there will be high penetration of growth for personal care packaging market.

Request for discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3586167

Competitive Landscape

The personal care packaging market is highly fragmented as a large number of players are present across the key regions and due to the presence of several medium and small scale manufacturers on a global as well as regional level are keeping the market at high rivalry position. Key players are Amcor Limited, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2019 – Gerresheimer expanding its production sites in Belgium and Germany. The firm will be presenting its latest glass creations for the international cosmetics market at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai on the Persian Gulf. The glass innovation is on the basis of colors, shapes, and effects properties.

– February 2019 – The European Commission has approved the merger under the EU Merger Regulation for Aptar and Bemis merger, with the approval conditional ‘on the divestment of Bemis’ medical packaging business in Europe.’ This would cover three plants in the UK and Ireland and Amcor will retain its European healthcare packaging business as well as develop its foothold in high-end markets.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155