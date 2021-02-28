Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Market to Reach USD 1,070.42 million by 2026; Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Growth, Says Data Bridge Market Research

Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment of the disease to control Persistent corneal epithelial defects and strong research and development in persistent corneal epithelial defects are the factors for the market growth. According to the latest report by Data Bridge Market Research, the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Market was valued at USD 757.14 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,070.42 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5%.

This Industry report incorporates Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Industry Volume, piece of the overall industry showcase Trends, Size, Share, classifications, applications and Cost Structure, Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Growth angles, an extensive variety of user, Utilization proportion, supply and request investigation, fabricating limit, Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment price amid the forecast time frame 2020 to 2027.

The Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Industry report provides an in-depth analysis of the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Market and focuses on primary aspects of the market. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with key focus on factors such as leading product types, leading regions, and regions that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product across the world. In addition to growth stimulators, it includes a few of the factors that have restricted market growth. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and companies that are currently dominating the market have been highlighted in the report.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Market

Increased number of persistent corneal epithelial defects treatments medication and devices as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Prevalence of persistent corneal epithelial defects has been increased in developed as well as in developing countries For instance, In 2019, University of Utah Salt Lake City, UT, USA published a study “Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects: A Review Article”. The study highlighted that persistent corneal epithelial (PED) after a diabetic vitrectomy is around 2,480-5,257 cases per year in the U.S. and Diabetic keratopathy is as per the estimation occurred in 47-64% of diabetic patients. Rising Prevalence of dry eye syndrome will also drive the market.

Stringent Regulatory Procedures by regulatory authorities on medication and devices is hampering the persistent corneal epithelial defects treatments market; which further creates new opportunities for persistent corneal epithelial defects treatments as Stringent Regulatory Procedures is leading development of novel therapeutics. Such policies support persistent corneal epithelial defects treatment market growth in the forecast period to 2027.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment. Some of the major players operating in the global Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment market are Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Novartis AG, Allergan, Next Biosciences, Katena Products. Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hunt Valley PharmaLAB, Laboratoires THEA S.A.S, Skye Biologics Inc., I-MED Pharma inc., Almirall, S.A, Ocular Science, Inc., Kala Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, BioTissue (A Subsidiary of TissueTech, Inc.) and others.

