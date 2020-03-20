Permethrin Industry Global Manufacturers, Market Share, Size and Demand Forecasts 2025

Permethrin Industry studies an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects. Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/871048

The permethrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are nine major manufacturers in the world, which are mainly distribute in China and India. China has sold about 1611 MT in 2016 and India sold 3352 MT at the same year. As for western countries, companies there usually import permethrin for the production of pesticides and insect repellent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world\’s leading technology.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan etc. North America and Europe separately consumed about 13.50% and 14.14% of global total consumption in 2016. China consumed 1611 MT in 2016, accounting for a share of 17.89%. India, as the largest production and consumption region, consumed about 3352 MT in 2016.

Global Permethrin Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/871048

They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006.

The worldwide market for Permethrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2025, from 180 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Permethrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Permethrin Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Crop Life Science Limited

Aestar

Gharda

Guangdong Liwei

Market Segment by Type covers:

Agriculture Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Agriculture

Public Hygiene

Other

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/871048

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Permethrin Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Permethrin Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Permethrin, with sales, revenue, and price of Permethrin, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Permethrin, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Permethrin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Permethrin sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]