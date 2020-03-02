Permanent Magnets Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2019 – 2026 By Key Players- Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Permanent Magnets Market Overview
Reports and Data conducts a multidisciplinary study of the global Permanent Magnets market to give a historical analysis, current market scenario, and market estimations for the forecast period, highlighting the factors contributing to the growth of the overall industry. Our team of expert analysts provides valuable insights into the future growth of the global industry by performing both primary and secondary research.
This report relies on efficient analytical tools to assess market information and derive industry-leading insights into the industry to help the readers interested in the Permanent Magnets market. For improving readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview pertaining to the Permanent Magnets market and the key elements of the industry for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.
Market Size – USD 18.92 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends –Increasing use of permanent magnets in consumer electronics.
Competitive Landscape
The Permanent Magnets market report includes the following emerging players:
The key players in the Permanent Magnets market Adams Magnetic Products Co., Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Eclipse Magnetics Ltd., Electron Energy Corporation, Goudsmit Magnetics Group, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Molycorp Magnequench, TDK Corporation, and Thomas & Skinner Inc., among others.
The report examines each vendor by looking at the following data:
- Company profiles
- SWOT analysis
- Key market information
- Market share
- Revenue, pricing, and gross margin
Regional Assessment –
Major regions covered in the Permanent Magnets market report include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
The Permanent Magnets market report also gives information relating to the major countries in the leading regional markets.
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets
- Ferrite Magnets
- Samarium Cobalt Magnets
- Alnico Magnets
- Other Magnets
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Environment & Energy
- General Industrial
- Medical Technology
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Direct Sales
- Distributor
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Hybrid & Electric vehicles
- Wind Turbines
- Electric Bicycle
- Industrial Motors
- Energy Storage System
- Magnetic Refrigeration
- Magnetic Levitation Transport
- Others Applications
Global Permanent Magnets Market Segmentation
Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Permanent Magnets in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Permanent Magnets into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Permanent Magnets sector.
What are the valuable insights included in the Permanent Magnets market report that will benefit the readers?
- Permanent Magnets market segmentation based on product type, end-use, region, and leading companies.
- Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstock, downstream buyers, and the current market scenario.
- Collaborations, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches by leading market players in the Permanent Magnets industry.
- Study of increasing stringency of regulations imposed by governmental authorities on the consumption of Permanent Magnets.
- Impact of modern technologies, for instance, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Permanent Magnets market.
Questions answered in the Permanent Magnets market report include:
- How has the market for Permanent Magnets grown over the past years from 2016 to 2018?
- What is the current and future market outlook of the global Permanent Magnets industry on the basis of regions?
- What are the challenges and opportunities existing in the Permanent Magnets market?
- Which region has recorded the highest demand for Permanent Magnets?
- Which emerging segments are expected to deliver a significant growth rate in the forecast duration?
Further details have been provided in the complete Permanent Magnets market report.
