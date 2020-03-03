Permanent Magnets-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, The Global Permanent Magnets market is accounted for $18.9 billion in 2015, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.6% to reach $36.1 billion by 2022. The permanent magnets market growth has been impelled by accessibility of fine quality neo magnets and ferrite magnets with lesser dysprosium content, which are also expected to lead the market with rapid growth during the forecast period. Growth of global automobile industry is estimated to be a key factor driving permanent magnets market. Factors such as significant growth of automotive industry owing to rising population and technological advancement are the primary driving factors for the permanent magnets market. They are extensively used for a varied range of applications in automotives including economy and pollution control. However, factors such as absence of quality control spread across developing countries, variation in costs of raw materials and incompetence to undertake massive investments required in R&D and technology are hampering the growth of this market.
Changing trend towards renewable energy has also contributed to the growth of permanent magnets market. Permanent magnets play a major role in wind energy generation. As the energy is a scarce resource and demand for energy is continuously increasing, the renewable energy plays a crucial role. Permanent magnets are also used in wind turbine which is liable for generating AC electricity. On the other hand, an unpredictable price of raw materials including Neodymium (Nd), Dysprosium (Dy), Boron (B) and Iron (Fe) is expected to hamper the market growth over the projected period. Many large scale manufacturers had to substitute NdFeB magnets with ferrite magnets for certain automotive and wind energy generation applications due to the price variation, while other medium scale and small scale companies were extensively affected, resulting in termination.
Some of the key players in global permanent magnets market include Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Adams Magnetic Products Co, Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc, Electron Energy Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Lynas Corporation Ltd, Molycorp Inc, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd, Thomas & Skinner Inc., Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd, Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd, Bunting Magnetics Co., Daido Steel Co. Ltd, Eclipse Magnetics Ltd, Goudsmit Magnetics Group, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd, Molycorp Magnequench, OM Group, Tengam Engineering Inc, Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG and TDK Corporation.
Product Types Covered:
Alnico Magnets
Ferrite Magnets
Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)
Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB)
Applications Covered:
Energy Generation
Automotive
Electronics
Other Applications
End Users Covered:
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive Industry
Consumer Electronics
Environment & Energy
General Industrial
Medical Technology
Other End Users
\n
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
