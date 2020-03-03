Permanent Magnets-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, The Global Permanent Magnets market is accounted for $18.9 billion in 2015, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.6% to reach $36.1 billion by 2022. The permanent magnets market growth has been impelled by accessibility of fine quality neo magnets and ferrite magnets with lesser dysprosium content, which are also expected to lead the market with rapid growth during the forecast period. Growth of global automobile industry is estimated to be a key factor driving permanent magnets market. Factors such as significant growth of automotive industry owing to rising population and technological advancement are the primary driving factors for the permanent magnets market. They are extensively used for a varied range of applications in automotives including economy and pollution control. However, factors such as absence of quality control spread across developing countries, variation in costs of raw materials and incompetence to undertake massive investments required in R&D and technology are hampering the growth of this market.

Changing trend towards renewable energy has also contributed to the growth of permanent magnets market. Permanent magnets play a major role in wind energy generation. As the energy is a scarce resource and demand for energy is continuously increasing, the renewable energy plays a crucial role. Permanent magnets are also used in wind turbine which is liable for generating AC electricity. On the other hand, an unpredictable price of raw materials including Neodymium (Nd), Dysprosium (Dy), Boron (B) and Iron (Fe) is expected to hamper the market growth over the projected period. Many large scale manufacturers had to substitute NdFeB magnets with ferrite magnets for certain automotive and wind energy generation applications due to the price variation, while other medium scale and small scale companies were extensively affected, resulting in termination.

Some of the key players in global permanent magnets market include Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Adams Magnetic Products Co, Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc, Electron Energy Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Lynas Corporation Ltd, Molycorp Inc, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd, Thomas & Skinner Inc., Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd, Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd, Bunting Magnetics Co., Daido Steel Co. Ltd, Eclipse Magnetics Ltd, Goudsmit Magnetics Group, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd, Molycorp Magnequench, OM Group, Tengam Engineering Inc, Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG and TDK Corporation.

Product Types Covered:

Alnico Magnets

Ferrite Magnets

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB)

Applications Covered:

Energy Generation

Automotive

Electronics

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Consumer Electronics

Environment & Energy

General Industrial

Medical Technology

Other End Users





Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Permanent Magnets Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Alnico Magnets

5.3 Ferrite Magnets

5.4 Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

5.5 Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB)

6 Global Permanent Magnets Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Energy Generation

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Electronics

6.5 Other Applications

7 Global Permanent Magnets Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace & Defense

7.3 Automotive Industry

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.5 Environment & Energy

7.6 General Industrial

7.7 Medical Technology

7.8 Other End Users

8 Global Permanent Magnets Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

8.4.5 Egypt

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Arnold Magnetic Technologies

10.2 Adams Magnetic Products Co

10.3 Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc

10.4 Electron Energy Corporation

10.5 Hitachi Metals Ltd

10.6 Lynas Corporation Ltd

10.7 Molycorp Inc

10.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

10.9 Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd

10.10 Thomas & Skinner Inc.

10.11 Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd

10.12 Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd

10.13 Bunting Magnetics Co.

10.14 Daido Steel Co. Ltd

10.15 Eclipse Magnetics Ltd

10.16 Goudsmit Magnetics Group

10.17 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

10.18 JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd

10.19 Molycorp Magnequench

10.20 OM Group

10.21 Tengam Engineering Inc

10.22 Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

10.23 TDK Corporation

