Permanent Magnet Motor Market Advancements and Outlook 2020 to 2024: Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Autotrol Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Permanent Magnet Motor including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Permanent Magnet Motor investments from 2020 till 2024.

The global permanent magnet motor market was valued at USD 31.03 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 52.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global Permanent Magnet Motor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Franklin Electric Company Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Baldor Electric Company Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Ametek Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Autotrol Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Emerson Industrial Automation, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Aerotech Corporation, Crouzet Automatismes SAS, Buhler Motors GmbH, ABB Limited, Nider Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report:

A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than traditional induction motors or motors with field windings, for certain high-efficiency applications, such as electric vehicles.

Key Market Trends

Energy Segment to Hold Significant Share

-The two fastest-growing means of producing electricity are the solar and wind energy sectors. According to Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), 2016 was another strong year for the global wind industry, with annual installations reaching more than 50 GW. It did not match the record-breaking installations witnessed in 2015, when the annual market crossed the 60 GW mark for the first time.

-In 2016, new investments in clean energy fell to USD 287.5 billion, 18% lower, when compared to the record investment of USD 348.5 billion, in 2015. According to BNEF, Asia-Pacific (specifically China) alone accounted for USD 135 billion or almost 47% of the total global investments in clean energy, during 2016.

-The global production at the end of 2016 was 486.8 GW, representing a cumulative market growth of more than 12%. The 23.4 GW in new installations, in China, powered this growth. Overall, the global wind power industry installed 54.6 GW, in 2016.

