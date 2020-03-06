Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market 2020 New Opportunities, Key Developments, Emerging Trends, Demand and Geographical Analysis 2025

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Moreover, this research Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, v structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

Generally, these systems are installed in an open area, fences, and underground. Perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) provide protection from the number of normal commercial risks including factories, garages, warehouses, government premises, industrial estates, and critical national infrastructure.

Rising concern over security is one of the major reasons behind the increased demand for video surveillance systems, which results in higher growth in the perimeter intrusion detection systems market. Video surveillance is a major part of the security system that supports the protection of assets, individuals, and facilities.

The video surveillance industry is one of the oldest industry and has witnessed various technological developments in communication, vision technology, and content distribution. It is expected that the market is expected to grow at a speed of over 10% annually. Various factors affecting the video surveillance industry are the increasing number of smart cities, aggressive price competition, and development in intelligent analytics.

North America holds the largest share in the global market

Geographic regions included in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market study are Europe, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with its major countries. Among these regions, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market in a given forecasted period. The huge budget allocated by the US government for the defense sector and the increasing necessity of a strong security system against terrorist activities are some of the significant factors significantly affecting the growth of perimeter intrusion detection systems market in the region. In addition to this, constant technological developments and product innovations in the region are expected to drive the global market in the North America region.

There are different types of components used in the Perimeter intrusion detection systems are Services, Software, Hardware. The deployment can be done in various ways Buried, Fence Mounted, Open Area. The Perimeter intrusion detection systems are used in sectors such as Government & Defense, Commercial, Aerospace, Transportation, Industrial. The regions where the market is concentrated are North America, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA.

The companies like Senstar, Schneider Electric, Axis Communications, Anixter are the key players in the global market.

