Performance Appraisal Software Market 2019: Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.12% | Top Key Players are: Oracle, Saba Software, SAP, SumTotal Systems, LLC

The Performance Appraisal Software offers an in-depth analysis of market landscape, detailed segmentation, key companies, and market dynamics. This study is helpful for market players to determine competitive landscape and growth prospects. Market dynamics of the global performance appraisal software industry are offered based on drivers, constraints, and strategies. Strategies adopted by market players to gain stronger position in the global industry are analyzed. These strategies include expansion, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and others. The report is a helpful source of guidance for new entrants with insights on market entry strategies and new project investment feasibility analysis.

The global Performance Appraisal Software market is valued at 1197.32 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3596.41 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.12% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global market include

Oracle

Saba

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Performly

Impraise

MAUS

BambooHR

Namely

Zoho Corporation

BreatheHR

Trakstar

ClearCompany

Actus

Insperity

Reviewsnap

PeopleGoal

Beisen

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Performance Appraisal Software market by product and Application/end industries.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Performance Appraisal Software in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Performance Appraisal Software Market Overview 1

1.2 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 3

1.3 Performance Appraisal Software Market by End Users/Application 9

2 Global Performance Appraisal Software Competition Analysis by Players 13

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 19

3.1 Oracle 19

3.2 Saba 21

3.3 SAP 24

3.4 SumTotal Systems 28

3.5 Ultimate Software 31

4 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 76

5 United States Performance Appraisal Software Development Status and Outlook 78

6 EU Performance Appraisal Software Development Status and Outlook 83

7 Japan Performance Appraisal Software Development Status and Outlook 87

8 China Performance Appraisal Software Development Status and Outlook 91

10 Southeast Asia Performance Appraisal Software Development Status and Outlook 99

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2023) 103

12 Performance Appraisal Software Market Dynamics 112

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis 119

14 Research Finding /Conclusion 125

15 Methodology and Data Source 126

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchformarkets offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Performance Appraisal Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

