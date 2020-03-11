Performance Additives Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Players Akzo Nobel N.V., Altana, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Clariant, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS, The DOW Chemical Company

Global Performance Additives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 88.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 164.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

The report brings into focus public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Akzo Nobel N.V., Altana, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Clariant, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS, The DOW Chemical Company and many more.

Market Definition: Global Performance Additives Market

Performance additives are the various chemicals that are added to the modern-day automotive gasoline and other propelling fuels to stabilize and elevate their octane level, decrease the propensity of pre-ignition, and allow for more power to be made from increased compression and advanced ignition timing. Growing demand for these chemicals from automobile and construction industries are likely to play a major role in the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Growing population and rapid urbanization

High demand from end-use industries

Development of multipurpose additives

Market Restraints:

Volatile raw material prices

Stringent environmental regulations related to additives

Segmentation: Global Performance Additives Market

By Type: Plastic Additives Rubber Additives Ink Additives Pigment Additives Paints and Coating Additives By End-Use Industry: Packaging Household Goods Construction Automotive Industrial Wood and Furniture Others By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



