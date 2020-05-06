Pep Guardiola offers telling Uefa response in Manchester City’s time of need

There are times when Pep Guardiola could become unreadable polyglot, a manager of the famous football team fluent but the thought came so quickly that the concept may prove too complex for the audience. It can even be difficult to determine exactly what he said. Not on this occasion, however.

Guardiola rarely more assertive, more quotable, more obtuse or more committed to Manchester City. A manager that is defined by the Champions League is set to stay at a club that, barring a successful appeal, will be prohibited until 2022. Guardiola will continue to honor its contract with the City, which ended in 2021.

“If they do not fire me, I’ll be here, no matter what happens,” he said. “I love this club, I want to be here, this is my club and I will be here.” The idea of ​​Guardiola walks away, she took a second leave, heading to Juventus or return to the Nou Camp can be dismissed for now.

Barcelona, ​​famous, is Guardiola’s club, which he served as a ball-child and the manager but he was rebuked after the declaration of loyalty to his English employer. City have felt more than a professional relationship rather than a deeper emotional connection. He had vowed to stay on for next season, but that was before the UEFA ruling on Friday. He was hired by a long-term ally Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain.

A friend in need is proven friend indeed. “I want to stay, it is something special, more than the contract I have,” added Guardiola. “Why should I go? I said before that I love this club and I want to be here so why do I have to go, more than ever in this situation. ”

He did not delve into the details of the situation, not like Soriano, who rebuked the accusation that artificially inflated club sponsorship deals. He also touched on the Financial Fair Play violations or allegations that City tried to deceive UEFA. “It is sensitive to talk about legal action,” he said. “I’m not a lawyer.” Part of the communication problem confused football is that managers often the only funnel, filled with answering questions about issues that he was not responsible. Guardiola at the club in the period, between 2012 and 2016, when the violations – according to UEFA ruling – occur.

But he objected to clap vocal Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on UEFA to ban City. “Do not talk too loud, Barcelona,” he said. “That’s my advice for everyone involved in the situation.” Financial world football can become cloudy and the City may not be alone in violating the Financial Fair Play.

The result could be considerable. If the ban stands, even in the form of short, their budgets will be reduced, the charms of smaller, their ambitions and their reputations dented postponed. “Of course it will not be easy,” said Guardiola. But he calls himself confident, and it is a reference to a visit to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, instead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester. The reason why the city is so optimistic remains elusive, although Guardiola said: “I know very little about the reasons why and I support it 100 percent club. I believe what they say. ”