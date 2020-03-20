PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The PEOs Revenue reached about 21 billion USD in 2017 from 14 billion USD in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 11%.

This report focuses on the global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) development in United States, Europe and China.

A professional employer organization (PEO) is a firm that provides a service under which an employer can outsource employee management tasks, such as employee benefits, payroll and workers’ compensation, recruiting, risk/safety management, and training and development.

In 2017, the global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Insperity

TriNet

Paychex

TEL Staffing & HR

Oasis Outsourcing

Ahead Human Resources

Group Management Services (GMS)

Alcott HR

Total HR

Solid Business Solutions

CoAdvantage

FrankCrum

Premier Employer Services

XcelHR

Abel

AccessPoint

Acadia HR

Emplicity

Employer Solutions Group

Resource Management Inc

Justworks

OneSource Business Solutions

Pinnacle PEO

Synergy HR

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Service PEO

ASO

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Businesses

Medium Businesses

Large Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

