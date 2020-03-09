People Counting System Market SWOT Analysis by Futuristic Trends | 2020-2025- ShopperTrak, Axis Communication AB, RetailNext

Global People Counting System Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

According to this study, over the next five years the People Counting System market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1784.8 million by 2025, from $ 932.1 million in 2019. With the integration of IoT and cloud services for stimulating the building security is likely to augment the demand for people counting systems. The deployment of such devices has increased in recent years due to the government rules and mandates owing to the increase in acts of terrorism and violence in malls, events, and clubs.

Key Players:

ShopperTrak, Axis Communication AB, RetailNext, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, IRIS-GmbH, Brickstream, Axiomatic Technology, Eurotech S.p.A., Hikvision, InfraRed Integrated Systems, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, WINNER Technology, Xovis AG, V-Count, IEE S.A., Countwise LLC, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

The people counting system consists of the counter device integrated with a surveillance camera and facial recognition technology that measures the number of people and the direction in which they travel. The people counting system is widely used in the entrance and exist of shopping malls, retail stores, government buildings, and many other public places, where there is a chance of high crowd.

– This system has gained market traction in almost all sectors; however, retail and commercial spaces tend to dominate the market. The rising number of supermarkets, shopping malls, and retail stores are boosting the adoption of people counting technologies worldwide.

– In retail stores, these systems are deployed to calculate the conversion rates, staff planning, and hence enhance marketing effectiveness. It is also used for crowd management in crowded places such as shopping malls and concerts, where other than crowd management it is also used for monitoring high-traffic areas.

– On the other hand, the massive growth in the e-commerce industry and the expanding online sales channel pose a significant threat to the brick and mortar stores, which in turn is adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Key Developments:

– June 2019 – FLIR Systems, Inc. recently announced the FLIR TrafiData intelligent thermal traffic sensor solution for improved data collection capabilities to offer transportation management with critical insights for smarter, safer cities.

– April 2019 – Axis Communications is launching an affordable mini dome with full HD and built-in IR for both indoor and outdoor use. AXIS Companion Dome mini LE is the latest member of AXIS Companion, which is a complete end-to-end solution that simplifies professional-level video surveillance for small businesses.

People Counting System Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

IR Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video Based

Video Based occupies the largest market share segment, accounting for 65%, and has the fastest growth

Market Segmented by Applications:

Transportation

Commercial

Corporate and Education

Others

Commercial occupies the largest market share segment, accounting for 42.5%, and has the fastest growth

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

