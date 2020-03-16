Penetration Testing Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Application Area (Network Infrastructure, Web Application, Mobile Application, Cloud, & Social Engineering), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The global penetration testing market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 30.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025. The major factors driving the market include enterprises implementing security measures due to increased sophistication in cyberattacks.
By deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period
In the cloud-based deployment mode, instead of implementing the software solution on the local hardware, businesses subscribe to the solution hosted on a third-party remotely located server. The cloud segment is the larger as well as faster-growing segment in the penetration testing market. Organizations can avoid certain costs, such as maintenance of infrastructure, and costs related to technical staff, by using the cloud-based penetration testing solutions and services. The cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) deploy their penetration testing on cloud, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than to invest their capital on security infrastructure. Hence, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.
By organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period
Large enterprises can be considered as the early adopters of penetration testing as they have a huge workforce and associated networking devices, which are susceptible to security-related risks. Enterprises have their offices across regions, which force them to provide their solutions through real-time access of data to their employees. Additionally, as large enterprises do not have budget constraints, it enables them to adopt the on-premises solutions. However, a significant shift from on-premises-based solutions to cloud-based solutions is expected due to the scalability of benefits. Due to additional features, such as detection of access risks, excess risks, risk outliers and other vulnerabilities, large enterprises are expected to increasingly adopt penetration testing solutions.
Full Report @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-penetration-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-one?utm_source=Satpr&utm_medium=Vishal&utm_campaign=Vishaljadhav
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) includes big developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and South Korea. Due to increased sophistication of cyber frauds, citizens and enterprises in APAC are becoming aware about improving their overall security posture for preventing financial as well as reputational losses. Countries, such as India, Japan, and ANZ, have already started implementing penetration testing across verticals, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government and defense verticals. The best example is retail and eCommerce. Enterprises are developing advanced penetration testing solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and thereby, securing online payment processes. Other developing countries have also started adopting penetration testing solutions. Hence, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the penetration testing market.
Penetration Testing Market Players:
Key market players profiled in this report include Qualys(US), Rapid7(US), FireEye(US), IBM(US), Micro Focus(Berkshire), Cigital(Synopses) (US), Secureworks(DELL) (Georgia), Trustwave Holdings(Singtel)(US), Acunetix (Malta), Netsparker (UK), Veracode(Broadcom) (US), Rhino Security Labs(US), Core Security(HelpSystems) (US), Immuniweb (High-Tech Bridge) (Switzerland), Checkmarx(Israel), PortSwigger Web Security (England), Context Information Security (UK), iSECURION (India), BreachLock(US), Raxis(Georgia). These players offer penetration testing to cater to the demands and needs of the customer. Major growth strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.
Request sample copy @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-penetration-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-one?utm_source=Satpr&utm_medium=Vishal&utm_campaign=Vishaljadhav
Based on Component:
- Solutions
- Services
Based on application area:
- Web application
- Mobile application
- Network infrastructure
- Social Engineering
- Cloud
- Others (Embedded and IoT)
Based on deployment mode:
- Cloud
- On-premises
Based on organization size:
- Large enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Based on verticals:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Information Technology (IT)
- Telecom
- Retail and eCommerce
- Education
- Others (transportation, energy, and social media )
Based on Region:
- North America
- United States (US)
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom (UK)
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- India
- Japan
- ANZ
- Rest of APAC
- MEA
- Middle East
- Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Key questions addressed by the report
- What are the opportunities in the penetration testing market?
- What is the competitive landscape in the penetration testing industry?
- What are the data regulations that will impact the market?
- How has penetration testing evolved from traditional security solutions?
- What are the dynamics of the penetration testing market?