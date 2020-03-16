Pen-testing Market Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook Opportunities, Growth Review and Regional Analysis 2025

To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the worldwide Pen-testing industry, the report titled ‘Global Pen-testing Market 2020 – 2025 | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025’ begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Pen-testing industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Pen-testing market.

The Pen-testing report analyzes the Pen-testing market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Pen-testing Market classification in terms of region over the forecast period.

The report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}.

The report profiles the key players of the global Pen-testing market and analyzes the competitive landscape.

The key vendors list of Pen-testing market are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Qualys

Acunetix

Synopsys(Cigital)

Checkmarx

Trustwave Holdings

CA Technologies(Veracode)

Rapid7

Whitehat Security

Contrast Security

Netsparker

Portswigger

Wireshark

On the basis of types, the Pen-testing market is primarily split into:

Network Penetration Testing

Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2025) of the following regions:

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

The worldwide Pen-testing market research study covers trends and revenue analysis of the regional Pen-testing market compared to the world Pen-testing market during the forecast period.

