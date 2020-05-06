The peloton for iOS now supports Chromecast app so you can stream your workouts on a larger screen. Previously, this feature is only available for Android users while bike peloton was only able to cast classes for supported devices via Miracast, which means that users of iOS abandoned their functions.

With the update, iOS users can now throw their class to display that supports Chromecast or Chromecast TV dongle is plugged. The move comes as the peloton, having gone public last year, said it would work to make classes more accessible from more devices and price points. A peloton digital-only subscription costs $ 12.99 per month, which allows the user to exercise with their own home or gym bike or treadmill them.

For the class of your screen cast to Chromecast supported, open classes you want to take and look Chromecast icon in the upper right corner. Select it and choose the device you want to send the video.

Update today also comes two months after the release of the application peloton Fire and Apple TV Watch for more users can stream class way and keep track of their heart rate and walking distance.