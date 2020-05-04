Peanut Oil Market 2020 Size, Shares | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, COFCO, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Peanut Oil Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, COFCO, QingDao ChangSheng Group Co., Arab Sudanese Vegetable Oil Company, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Oliver Oil Co, LLC, Sarika Ventures Pvt Ltd, , FreshMill Oils, Proteco, Olam International, Lam Soon Group., Hansal International, VEE GREEN ORGANIC LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED, B.D. Edible Oils & Ashoka Oil Industries, Sanathana Foods, Aryan International., Akash Protein, CFC.INC and others.

Global peanut oil market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

In March 2019, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Private Limited announced the launch of their new Freedom double filtered groundnut oil. This new launch is the part of the company’s existing cooking oil range portfolio. This launch will also help them to meet the rising demand for groundnut oil

Peanut Oil Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Refined, Unrefined), Application (Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others), Packaging (Glass Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Plastic Pouches, Others), Product (Cold Pressed, Hot Pressed), End- User (Home, Restaurant, Food Manufacture, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Peanut Oil Market

Peanut oil or ground oil is a vegetable oil which is usually extracted from the peanuts. This oil is widely used for the purpose of cooking, pharmaceutical products and in soaps. They usually have strong peanut taste and aroma. Fatty acid, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, and oleic acid are some of the major component of the peanut oil. Refined and unrefined are some of the common types of the peanut oil. They are widely used in cooking so that the taste of the food can be enhanced.

Market Drivers:

Rising popularity of blended peanut oil will drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence for clean- label cooking oil will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing awareness about the functional properties offered by peanut oil will also propel the growth of the market

Rising usage of peanut oil in cosmetics will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the peanut oil is restraining the market growth

Rising shift towards soybean oil will also hamper the growth of this market

