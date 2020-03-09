PCB & PCBA Market 2015 Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand Till 2025

According to 99Strategy, the Global PCB & PCBA Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global PCB & PCBA market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhou Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

Key Product Type

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Market by Application

Consumer electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the PCB & PCBA market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development