PC Gaming Peripheral Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Razer, Logitech G, Turtle Beach, Corsair

Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market valued approximately USD 2183.49 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market valued approximately USD 2183.49 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. PC gaming peripherals refer to the devices or accessories which are used for controlling actions during the game. PC gaming peripherals include mouse, keyboards, headsets, controllers and surfaces etc. The growth of PC gaming peripherals market is primarily driven by escalating number of gamers and rise in disposable income of individuals. Additionally, increase in internet penetration in both developed and developing regions has elevated the popularity of online gaming which is further propelling the demand for PC gaming peripherals. Besides this, increase in number of peripheral manufacturers has resulted in lowered prices of gaming peripherals which represents lucrative growth prospects for the market in developing countries such as India and China. However, decrease in use of PCs due to growing adoption of smartphones and tablets may pose significant challenge to the market growth.

The regional analysis of PC Gaming Peripheral Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in PC Gaming Peripheral Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the PC Gaming Peripheral market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the PC Gaming Peripheral Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of PC Gaming Peripheral Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global PC Gaming Peripheral Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The in-depth information by segments of the PC Gaming Peripheral market:

Key players: Razer, Logitech G, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, Steelseries, Madcatz, ROCCAR, QPAD

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Headsets, Mouse, Keyboards, Surfaces, Controllers), by Application (Third-Party Retail Channels, Distribution Channels, Direct Channels)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

