PC As A Service Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2027 | HP Development Company, L.P., Dell Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft,

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global PC As A Service Market Report 2020″ The PC As A Service market research report gives an analysis of the market elements, including the market patterns, historical and current market information, competitive scenario analysis, and the advancement status of the areas in the PC As A Service market. This report is undoubtedly an expert and a detailed investigation of the present scene of the PC As A Service market. The report clears the picture of the market in a significant way and gives industry definitions, orders, details, applications, and the general business chain structure.

The Global PC as a Service Market accounted for USD 80.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period. PC as a Service (PCaaS) is referred as personal computer hardware and software delivery model. In this, the personal computer and optionally software are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. These subscriptions comprise of imaging, maintenance, staging, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery. Some of the major players operating global PC As A Service market are HP Development Company, L.P., Dell Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft, HCL Technologies Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., StarHub, CompuCom Systems, Inc., Utopic Software, LLC., BIZBANG, LLC., BlueAlly, Bluebridge, Broadview Networks, Inc., CGS among others.

Competitive Analysis of the PC As A Service Industry

The global PC as a service market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the PC As A Service Industry

Major Market Drivers:

Growing demand for PC as a service in small and midsized enterprises (SMEs)

Better solutions offered by PC as compared to conventional PCs

Decreasing rate in IT staffing costs and workload.

Market Restraint:

Lack of product differentiation

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Offering (Hardware, Software & Software Maintenance, Services),

By Deployment Type (Small & Midsized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

By Vertical (BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare & Life Sciences, It & Telecommunications),

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: HP Development Company, L.P., Dell Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft, HCL Technologies Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., StarHub, CompuCom Systems, Inc., Utopic Software, LLC., BIZBANG, LLC., BlueAlly, Bluebridge, Broadview Networks, Inc., CGS among others.

