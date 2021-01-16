Payroll and Accounting Services Market 2020: Global Industry Top Key Players PwC Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, BDO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, Grant Thornton LLP

According to the Payroll and Accounting Services Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. This Payroll and Accounting Services Market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Payroll service refer to salary delivery, tax report and other serivces. Accounting services provide systematic and comprehensive recording of financial transactions pertaining to businesses. The service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions for tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• PwC

• Ernst & Young

• Deloitte

• KPMG

• BDO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

• Grant Thornton LLP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Payroll & Bookkeeping Services

• Tax Preparation Services

• Other Accounting Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Small Company

• Large Company

Table of Content:

1Payroll and Accounting Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Payroll and Accounting Services Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America Payroll and Accounting Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Payroll and Accounting Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Payroll and Accounting Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Payroll and Accounting Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Payroll and Accounting Services by Countries

10Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment by Type

11Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment by Application

12Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

