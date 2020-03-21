Payments Landscape in Bulgaria- Market Segments by Application Analysis, End Users, Regions and Forecast to 2022

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Payments Landscape in Bulgaria report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Payments Landscape in Bulgaria Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Payments Landscape in Bulgaria.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2110502

Payments Landscape in Bulgaria: Opportunities and Risks to 2022″, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Bulgarian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debit during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Bulgarian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Bulgarian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debit. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Bulgarian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope of this Report-

– In a bid to alter its market share in the country, BORICA launched national card scheme Bcard in July 2017. At present, over 20 payment services providers issue Bcard in Bulgaria. To increase international acceptance of Bcard, BORICA partnered with China UnionPay in July 2018 to introduce co-badged cards.

– American Express exited the market in 2017. In July 2017, Postbank – which was the sole issuer of American Express cards in Bulgaria – ceased both issuance and maintenance of American Express-branded cards. The banks existing American Express cards were replaced with Mastercard-branded cards, which boosted Mastercards credit and charge card share.

– To offer convenient fund transfers, the European Payments Council introduced the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer system in November 2017, which enables individuals to transfer a maximum of 15,000 ($17,183.22) within 10 seconds. Funds can be transferred instantly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. To date, payment solutions provider iCard is the only company in Bulgaria that has registered for this service.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Bulgarian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Bulgarian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Bulgarian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Bulgaria.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Bulgarian cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2110502

Table of Contents