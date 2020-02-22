Patient Portal Market Report 2026: CAGR of 17.02%, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC

Global Patient Portal Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for cloud- based patient portal solutions and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors for the growth. Global Patient Portal Market By Type (Integrated Patient Portals, Standalone Patient Portals), Delivery Mode (Web-Based Delivery, Cloud-Based Delivery), End- User (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global patient portal market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC, Greenway Health, LLC, Medfusion Inc, ZH Healthcare, Inc., CompuGroup Medical, Greenway Health, LLC, Hello Health Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, McKesson Corporation, Valley Health System., Saint Francis Healthcar, Southwest Care Centers, Adelante Healthcare., ViSolve Inc., IQVIA, among others.

A patient portal is a safe internet service that offers patients with easy 24-hour access to personal health information from anywhere connected to the Internet. To access a portal, patients are given safe login and password by their physician. These patient portals include information associated with the patient history, recent doctor visit, discharge summaries, chronic disease medication and other. The patient portal consolidates the patient data that enables the health care provider to behave appropriately and provide efficient therapy and monitor the health of the patient. These patient portals are of type’s integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for patient portal among elderly population will drive the growth of this market

Rising usage of EHR solutions also uplift the growth of this market

Increasing government initiative to increase the adoption patient portal enhances the market growth

Rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers also contributes as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing data privacy and security concerns will restrict this market growth

High investment cost will also hamper the growth of the market

Growing requirement of infrastructural investments to support patient portals is another factor impeding this market growth

Segmentation: Global Patient Portal Market

By Type

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

By End- User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, IQVIA announced the launch of their new IQVIA Patient Portal which is specially designed so they can increase the recruitment, involvement and retention of patients in clinical trials by ensuring transparency and cooperation before, during and after clinical trials. The Patient Portal of IQVIA boosts patient understanding and interaction during the trial and decreases the massive costs associated with patients dropping out of the trial or unavailable for follow-up

In October 2018, Intelerad Medical Systems announced the launch of their new patient portal solution nuage Patient Portal which will allow imaging suppliers to embolden their patients with smooth, self-service access to their history of examination, pictures and reports, as well as the capacity to secure access for anyone. It offers an easy-to-use, convenient choice to enable patients with healthcare data possession and personalized medicine experience

Competitive Analysis:

Global patient portal market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient portal market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global patient portal market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

