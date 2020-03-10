Patient Portal Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Cerner Corporation, InteliChart, eClinicalWorks, QSI Management

The report titled “Patient Portal Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Global Patient Portal Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Integrated patient portals operate as a module added onto an existing EMR/EHR (electronic medical records/electronic health records) or any other healthcare IT system. Integrated portals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, by type, in 2018. This large share can be attributed to the fact that these solutions offer increased efficiency and low requirement of expensive custom development to build a bridge between systems.

Available discount (Exclusive Offer Flat 30%)

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111355524/global-patient-portal-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?Source=NT&Mode=47

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Patient Portal Market: GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, InteliChart, eClinicalWorks, QSI Management, LLC, Allscripts Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medfusion Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, CureMD Healthcare, Nextgen Healthcare and others.

Most integrated portals are provided by the same vendor as an EHR system. Moreover, these solutions allow a user to complete multiple business functions from within the same interface. As they provide a one-stop solution, they are cheaper, favored, and therefore high in demand.

Patient Portals are healthcare-related online applications that allow patients to interact and communicate with their healthcare providers, such as physicians and hospitals. Typically, portal services are available on the Internet at all hours of the day and night.

Global Patient Portal Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Patient Portal Market on the basis of Types are:

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

On the basis of Application , the Global Patient Portal Market is segmented into:

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111355524/global-patient-portal-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?Source=NT&Mode=47

Regional Analysis For Patient Portal Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Patient Portal Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Patient Portal Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Patient Portal Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Patient Portal Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Patient Portal Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07111355524/global-patient-portal-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?Source=NT&Mode=47

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]