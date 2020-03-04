Patient Lifting Equipment Market Analysis,Trends And Industry Outlook to 2026 – Arjo, Hill-Rom, Invacare, Handicare, Guldmann, DJO, GF Health Products, Joerns Healthcare, Medline, Prism Medical UK

The “Patient Lifting Equipment Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Patient Lifting Equipment Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12.70 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A Patient lift and sling is an assistive device that will help a caregiver, transfer a patient with limited mobility, from the bed to a chair and back. Patient lifts are operated either by hydraulic-manual pumping or are electric motor. Increasing global geriatric & bariatric populations, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting has led the adoption of Patient Lifting Equipment across the forecast period. However, lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Patient Lifting Equipment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world with more than 37% revenue share owing to various factors such as increasing geriatric population in the US & Canada, the growth of the North American home healthcare industry, and the growing patient volume in nursing homes & elderly care facilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Target Audience of the Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

