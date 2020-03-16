Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020 – 2027

A patient lateral transfer is moving a patient from bed to bed or surface to surface or bed to the hospital cart. The most common task related to patient handling is lateral transfer. Lateral task device includes air-assisted lateral transfer device and sliding sheets. Patient transfer is the service that transfers patients to and from the medical facilities in non-emergency situations. It is typically provided to that patient who needs to be transferred to a facility that can provide a more specialized level of care.

The patient lateral transfer market is expected to grow in the market by increasing demand for the product in the hospitals, development, and advancement of products and a rise in the global elderly population. Also, manual handling of patients becomes a high risk of injuries for the caregivers. However, a lack of training provided to the caregiver for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is restraining the market growth. Moreover, strong growth in the emerging countries, owing to increase investment by government bodies to enhance hospital and other healthcare facilities is driving the market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

Air-Matt, Inc

Airpal, Inc

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

EZ Way, Inc

Getinge AB

Hovertech International

Mcauley Medical, Inc

Medline Industries, Inc

Samarit Medical AG

Stryker Corporation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Patient Lateral Transfer

Compare major Patient Lateral Transfer providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Patient Lateral Transfer providers

Profiles of major Patient Lateral Transfer providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Patient Lateral Transfer -intensive vertical sectors

Patient Lateral Transfer Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Patient Lateral Transfer Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Patient Lateral Transfer market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Patient Lateral Transfer demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Patient Lateral Transfer demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Patient Lateral Transfer market growth

Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Patient Lateral Transfer market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Patient Lateral Transfer market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

