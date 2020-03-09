Patient Lateral Transfer Market Insights and Trends 2015, Forecast to 2025

According to 99Strategy, the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Patient Lateral Transfer market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Getinge AB
Hovertech International
Airpal, Inc
Stryker Corporation
Sizewise
Patient Positioning System LLC
Medline Industries, Inc
EZ Way, Inc
Mcauley Medical, Inc
Air-Matt, Inc
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Scan Medical
Haines Medical
Samarit Medical AG
Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc
Key Product Type
Air Assisted Transfer Device
Slide Sheets
Transfer Accessories
Market by Material
Single Patient Use
Reusable
Market by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Patient Lateral Transfer market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development