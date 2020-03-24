Patient Flow Management Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR by 2027 & Top Key Players

According to a new market research study titled Patient Flow Management Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Component and Delivery Mode. The Global patient flow management market is expected to grow from US$ 452.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow due to rising adoption of patient centric approach by healthcare providers in the region and shortage of nursing and physician staff. However, lack of skilled IT professionals to develop these solutions and risks associated with cyber-threats with the use of these management solutions leading to data breach are anticipated to be the factors restraining the market growth.

The shortage of expertise and human skills in healthcare field, inclusive of health-care information technology (HCIT) is evident and is expected to grow in the coming years. Demand for health care will continue to grow as the baby boomer population ages. At the same time, a large percentage of the health care workforce is reaching retirement age. There aren’t enough younger workers to fill the gap. According to an article published by American Hospital Association, Health care organizations in Florida and the Southwest where there are large numbers of retirees will have different staffing needs than organizations in trendy urban areas in the Pacific Northwest or East Coast where the population tends to be younger and healthier. The U.S. healthcare industry is facing an even more significant IT worker shortage than previously thought, and that shortage is slowing efforts to roll out adoption of healthcare IT applications. With a shortage of skilled IT professionals, the productivity for development for logically advanced healthcare IT platforms such as patient flow management solutions gets hampered and thereby is responsible for the obstruction in the market growth.

Global patient flow management market, based on component was segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segmented was further sub-segmented into consulting services, post-sale and maintenance services, and ongoing IT support and implementation services. In 2017, the software segment dominated the market based on the component contributing a share of 46.7%. This is primarily attributed to the advantages offered by software such as increase in efficiency, productivity and profitability. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate of 22.7% during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the Global patient flow management market include McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies. The market players are indulged into development and introduction of new products and services in the market to sustain their significance. For instance, in April 2015, Intelligent InSites, Inc. announced the launch of the InSites solution at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2015 Conference and in Exhibition that took place April 12-16, 2015 in Chicago, IL. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global patient flow management market as follows:

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Type

Real-time locating systems

Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Consulting Services

Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services

Global Patient Flow Management Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud Base

On-Premise

Web-Based

