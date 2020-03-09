Patient Engagement Technology Market Latest Development & Trends 2025 | Intelichart, Medfusion, MobileSmith, PDI Communications, Tactio Health, Max India

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market to reach USD 41 billion by 2025.Global Patient Engagement Technology Market valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Patient Engagement Technology Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Patient Engagement Technology Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Patient Engagement Technology across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Intelichart

– Medfusion

– MobileSmith

– PDI Communications

– Tactio Health

– Max India

– Roche Diagnostics Corporation

– Religare

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product:

– Picture Archiving and Communication System

– Vendor Neutral Archive

– Application-Independent Clinical Archives

– Enterprise Viewers

By End User:

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Imaging Centres

– Other End Users

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

