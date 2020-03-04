Patient Engagement Software Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation

In 2018, the global Patient Engagement Software market size was 6450 million US$ and it is expected to reach 25800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025.

The Patient Engagement Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The term “patient engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the revenue market share in about 76%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.

Top Leading Companies of Global Patient Engagement Software Market are Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Healthagen, Allscripts, GetWell Network, Medecision, Lincor Solutions, Orion Health and others.

Regional Outlook of Patient Engagement Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Patient Engagement Software Market Is Primarily Split Into

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

