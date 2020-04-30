Patient Derived Xenografts Market Growing at CAGR of +16.5% Inflation in Demand of Personalized Medicines with Top Competitors Are Crown Bioscience Inc, EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, Hera BioLabs

Global Patient Derived Xenografts Market report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Patient Derived Xenografts Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Patient Derived Xenografts Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2025.

Global Patient Derived Xenografts Market, By Type (Mice Models and Rat Models), By Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal, Gynecological, Respiratory, Urological, Hematological and others), By Application (Preclinical Drug Development and Biomarker analysis), By End Users, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Patient Derived Xenografts Market is expected to reach USD 263.98 Million by 2025, from USD 77.8 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Bioduro

Champion Oncology, Inc

Charles River

Crown Bioscience Inc

EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH

Hera BioLabs

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Oncodesign

Pharmatest Services

Shanghai LIDE

The Jackson Laboratory

Urolead

WuXi AppTec

Xenopat

Xentech

Among others.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the patient derived xenograft market in the next 8 years. Patient derived xenograft (PDX) is a process of implanting patient’s tumor tissues into experimental mice model. Various types of patient-derived orthotropic xenograft models are available for cancers like chronic lymphocytic leukemia, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. PDX models help in the assessment of human cancer biology, identification of therapeutic drugs, preclinical screening, and evaluation of drugs. PDX models are valuable tools for evaluation of chemical entity, monoclonal antibody, anti-cancer microorganisms and drug combination in-vivo. Chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) Tcells have receptors (CAR) Tcells have a promising treatment for B cell leukemia. PDX are frequently used for CART-cell therapy. As per American Cancer Society, 4000 to 6000 patients are suffering from gastrointestinal cancer, 234030 from lung cancer (121,680 in men and 112,350 in womenevery year. In September 2014, Horizon Discovery Group plc acquired Sage Labs Inc., which is a leader in the generation of advanced in-vivo transgenic disease models. This acquisition of Sage Labe Inc. Horizon Discovery Group will help in expanding company’s genetically engineered preclinical models for cancers.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology company

Government support in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

Increased in the number of cancer patients

Inflation in demand of personalized medicines

Advancement in technology for developing better applications.

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Report Segmentation:

The global patient derived xenografts market is segmented on basis of type, tumor type, application, end users and geography.

Based on type, the global patient derived xenografts market is segmented into:

Mice Models

Rat Models

Based on the tumor type, the global patient derived xenografts market is segmented into:

Hematological Tumor Models

Urological Tumor Models

Respiratory Tumor Models

Gynecological Tumor Models

Gastrointestinal Tumor Models

Other Tumor Models

Based on the application, global patient derived xenograft market is segmented into:

Discovery And Preclinical Drug Development

Basic Cancer Research And Biomarker Analysis

On the basis of end users, the global patient derived xenografts market is segmented into:

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Oncology Centers

Clinics

Community Healthcare

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Competitive Analysis:

The global patient derived xenograft market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient derived xenograft market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

