Pasta Market in India 2019-2024 | Industry Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Pasta Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the Indian pasta market size reached US$ 335.4 Million in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.1% during 2011-2018. Pasta is one of the traditional Italian staples that is usually prepared from a dough of wheat flour mixed with water, oil, eggs or vegetables. It can be extruded into sheets or various shapes and sizes with the help of machines or can also be given a particular form by hand. It is then boiled in hot water and further cooked or baked with sauces, vegetables or meat. It consists of a high concentration of iron, minerals and vitamins which may or may not be artificially added by manufacturers. Pasta is widely preferred by consumers across the globe since it serves as a convenient cooking option. Some of the commonly found types of pasta based on their shape include macaroni, penne, spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, fettuccine, vermicelli, tortellini, linguine and bowtie.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pasta-market/requestsample

Indian Pasta Market Trends:

Globalization and increasing western influence have popularized Italian cuisines, amongst many others, in India which is primarily driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, hectic schedules, along with changing dietary preferences and inflating disposable income levels, has led to an increase in the demand for easy to cook and packaged food products in the country. Moreover, growing health consciousness among consumers has created a demand for healthy product variants which include pasta prepared from whole wheat, quinoa and gluten-free ingredients. Food service businesses are now offering a fusion of the Italian and Indian cuisines by preparing pasta with Indian spices so as to cater to a larger consumer base across the country. Furthermore, the proliferation of online retail stores is yet another factor driving the market growth. Attractive discounts, a wide variety of choices, and easy checkout gateways are some of the key benefits owing to which consumers are shifting toward online retailing systems. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 821.9 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2024.

For more information about this report, visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pasta-market-india-reach

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

1. Dry Pasta

2. Instant Pasta

3. Fresh Pasta

Based on the type, the market has been divided into dry pasta, instant pasta and fresh pasta. Amongst these, dry pasta is the most preferred segment.

Market Breakup by Raw Material

1. Semolina

2. Refined Flour

3. Durum Wheat

4. Others

On the basis of the raw material, the market has been categorized into semolina, refined flour, durum wheat and others. At present, semolina exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Institutional

2. Convenience Stores

3. Hypermarket/Supermarket

4. E-Retailing

Based on the distribution channel, institutional sales account for a majority of the total market share. Other segments include convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets and e-retailing.

Market Breakup by Cuisine

1. White Sauce Pasta

2. Red Sauce Pasta

3. Mix Sauce Pasta

On the basis of the cuisine, the market has been segregated into white, red and mix sauce pasta. Currently, white sauce pasta represents the most preferred segment.

Market Breakup by Key Regions

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Delhi

3. Maharashtra

4. Gujarat

5. Karnataka

6. Tamil Nadu

7. Other Regions

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with some of the key players being Nestlé India Limited, ITC Limited, Bambino Agro Industries Limited, MTR Foods Private Limited and Del Monte (FieldFresh Foods Private Limited).

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal