Password Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Avaiter, Ca Technologies, Courion Corporation

Password Management Market valued approximately USD 400 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The Password Management industry report lists the leading competitors: Avaiter, Ca Technologies, Courion Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM, Netiq, Dell Sonicwall, Fastpass Corp, Microsoft, and Sailpoint Technologies.

Password Management Market valued approximately USD 400 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The key factor which gives growth the market is growing adoption of password management solutions by small and medium organization. Furthermore, rising strict compliance, is encouraging application of these solutions among various end users across the globe. However, till now, success of password self-service projects is low among various end-users is a major concern among major market players.

Password management is not only used by enterprises, but also it is helpful for individual users like a security tool for their devices and accounts. Similarly, it is largely used by various end users to secure, monitor, manage, and audit the activities connected with privileged accounts. Now a day cyberattacks appear to become more prevalent and far reaching in their damage, further it is required for individuals and also for organizations to protect their data. Ability to transfer customer data, client files, medical records, employee files, financial records, and other valuable and sensitive information has enhanced the legal risks.

The qualitative research report on ‘Password Management market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Password Management market:

Key players: Avaiter, Ca Technologies, Courion Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM, Netiq, Dell Sonicwall, Fastpass Corp, Microsoft, and Sailpoint Technologies

Market Segmentation:

By type (Self-services password reset, Privileged User Password Management) by Access (Desktop, Mobile Devices, Voice Enable Password Reset) by Deployment (On-Premise, Hosted) by Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Education, Others) by Organizational size (Small-Sized Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Enterprise)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Password Management Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Password Management , Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Password Management by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Password Management Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Password Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

