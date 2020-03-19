Passive Radar Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

Passive radar is distinct from traditional forms of the radar in that it does not emit any electromagnetic radiation. Instead, it depends on reflections from other electromagnetic signals in the atmosphere in order to provide a radar picture. Passive radar offers several distinct advantages that will allow it to corner a significant portion of defense, civilian radar, and homeland security markets. In addition to cost-efficiency, passive radar coverts, a valid counter to stealth technologies, and is environmentally friendly.

The market for passive radar is still in its initial stages, and few companies have developed effective marketable systems. However, as the technology becomes more refined and affordable, more and more competitors are anticipated to enter the market, particularly in defense and homeland security, thus driving the growth of the passive radar market.

– Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)

– BAE Systems

– ERA a.s.

– HENSOLDT

– Indra

– Leonardo S.p.A.

– RAMET a.s.

– Raytheon Company.

– SRC, Inc

– Thales Group

The report analyzes factors affecting passive radar Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the passive radar Market in these regions.

