Passive Fire Protection Market Development Industry with top key players: Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited.; 3M; Sharpfibre Limited; HEMPEL A/S; The Sherwin-Williams Company; others

The well-established Key players in the market are: Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited.; 3M; Sharpfibre Limited; HEMPEL A/S; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Rudolf Hensel GmbH; Hilti; Carboline Company; Akzo Nobel N.V.; PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.; Teknos Group; KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD; Promat International NV; Contego International Inc.; Isolatek International; GCP Applied Technologies Inc.; Envirograf Passive Fire Products; Arabian vermiculite industries; Albi Protective Coatings; No-Burn, Inc.; Bollom; Demilec USA, Inc. and SKK Pte. Ltd., among others.

Passive Fire Protection Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Cementitious Materials, Sealants, Foams & Boards, Intumescent Coatings, Fireproof Cladding, Others), Application (Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation, Warehousing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global passive fire protection market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.51 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of regulations regarding fire protection amid rising concerns regarding fire safety in infrastructures.

Passive fire protection is a collection of solutions and products integrated into the structure of buildings, infrastructure implemented to prevent against fire resulting in promoting the safety against fire. The solutions include modifications in the construction planning such as using certain fire retardant materials as raw materials, fire retardant coatings, paints and other solutions.

Market Drivers:

Surge in the construction activities worldwide is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth of the oil & gas market resulting in better protection against fire and thermal management of the facilities is expected to drive the market growth

Significant advancements and innovations in the technology utilized for the production of these products is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating nature of raw material prices associated with the raw materials utilized in the production of these products & solutions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Growth of concerns regarding the environment and usage of intumescent coatings is expected to act as a hindrance to the growth of the market

At the Last, Passive Fire Protection industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

